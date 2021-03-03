Left Menu

Easy Trip Planners' Rs 510-cr IPO to open on Mar 8; sets price band at Rs 186-187 per share 

In 2010, online travel company MakeMyTrip got listed on Nasdaq.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:45 IST
Easy Trip Planners' Rs 510-cr IPO to open on Mar 8; sets price band at Rs 186-187 per share 

Online travel company Easy Trip Planners on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 186-187 per share for its Rs 510-crore initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 8.

The company's initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale, Easy Trip Planners said in a virtual press conference.

Through the IPO, company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore through offer-for-sale mechanism.

Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti hold 49.81 per cent and 49.68 per cent stake, respectively, in the company. EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.

The three-day issue would close on March 10 and the anchor investors portion would be open for subscription on March 5.

The city-based company said the object of the public issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on stock exchanges.

The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

The company's issue is being managed by Axis Capital and JM Financial.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

The company claimed that it was the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India during FY18-FY20 in terms of net profit margin. In 2010, online travel company MakeMyTrip got listed on Nasdaq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actors photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.Justice Gautam Patel on Tues...

An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

Nestled in a steep rocky hillside among the remote mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabban Hormizd Monastery has watched invaders come and go through Christianitys tumultuous history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia.Mongols, Persians, A...

SC posts for March 4 hearing on Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea over 'Tandav' row

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed for Thursday hearing an appeal of the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit, against the Allahabad High Court order that denied anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation a...

Lena Dunham wraps shoot for secret feature 'Sharp Stick'

Girls creator Lena Dunham has completed work on Sharp Stick, her first feature film as a writer-director in over a decade.According to Variety, Dunham also has a starring role in the indie which was shot successfully in secret and in compli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021