Oye! Rickshaw launches battery swapping platform, aims to deploy 10,000 lithium-ion batteries

Electric mobility start-up Oye! Rickshaw on Wednesday announced the launch of its battery swapping platform targeting to deploy 10,000 lithium-ion batteries by the end of this year.

The company, which started a battery swapping pilot project in December 2020, said it has crossed 1 lakh swap kilometres in under three months.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Oye! Rickshaw Founder Mohit Sharma said, ''By introducing swapping, we are significantly reducing downtime of our e-rickshaws and thus adding more commute hours for customers and more money into the pockets of our driver partners. This marks the beginning of a journey towards becoming a major connected electric vehicle player focused on mass micro mobility.'' According to the company, swapping leads to zero down-time for the rickshaws as opposed to 8-10 hrs daily downtime with traditional charging, meaning more monetisable hours. ''The increased earning potential due to the extra kilometres provided per day and savings in cost translate to a 60 per cent increase in net take home for Oye's driver partners,'' the company added.

Stating that India's e-rickshaw energy market is expected to reach more than USD 4 billion by 2025, growing at 25 per cent during 2020-2025, the company said it aims to play a leading role in this transformation through its distributed battery swap network while delivering broader socio-economic impact.

The company said it is targeting to deploy 10,000 lithium-ion batteries by December 2021 and plans to cross 10 million swap kilometers by March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)