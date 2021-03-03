Left Menu

Renault begins commercial sales of SUV Kiger; delivers over 1,100 units on first day

Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:02 IST
The Indian arm of French automaker Renault has begun the commercial sales of its SUV Kiger with more than 1,100 units of the vehicle delivered to customers on the very first day, the company said on Wednesday.

The all-new Renault Kiger is currently available for bookings across the company's dealership network of over 500 outlets pan-India besides through its website, Renault India said. ''Today (Wednesday), more than 1,100 Renault KIGER cars were delivered to the customers across India on the first day of commencement of sales,'' the company said. “With Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of India's automotive market,'' said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers, he said.

