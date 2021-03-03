Left Menu

Olympics-Japan planning to ban overseas spectators over COVID-19 fears: report

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:03 IST
The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The final decision will be made this month after talks with the International Olympic Committee and other parties, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

