Olympics-Japan planning to ban overseas spectators over COVID-19 fears: report

Olympics-Japan planning to ban overseas spectators over COVID-19 fears: reportReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:03 IST
Japan's government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.
The final decision will be made this month after talks with the International Olympic Committee and other parties, the newspaper said.
