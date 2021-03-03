Indian Brands contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to be felicitated with Indian Ratan Brand Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Like personalities, indigenous brands are also important and have brought laurels to the country. While personalities are recognised and awarded, for their contribution, by various titles, it's only apt to honour Indian brands for their commendable contribution towards the development of the nation. Hence, Mumbai based Blossom Media is organising a business summit and Indian Ratan Brand award to compliment Atmanirbhar Bharat and showcase the strength and prowess of Made in India brands that have held the nation high in the global market.

Akin to Oscar, the Indian Ratan brand award is one of its kind, a prestigious badge of honour to be conferred on Indian brands that have played an important and significant role in building the nation's identity in the national and international market. Indian Ratan brand is an independently commissioned research to identify the country's leading brands and confer the tittle 'Indian Ratan' to the most outstanding and deserving brands in their respective field.

Advertisement

The selection of Indian Ratan brands will be from amongst the nomination filed by the real-time consumers and which fulfils the following criteria: *Should be more than 3 years old

* Must be Made in India * Annual Turnover to be Rs 100 Cr and above

* Should have a presence in Pan India market. The winning brands will receive the "Indian Ratan Brand Seal" to symbolise their "Indian Ratan Status" on their marketing and promotional materials, website, packaging, etc. International research suggests that consumers are much more likely to purchase and develop a bond with the brand for whom they have voted to be winners.

The winning brands will be felicitated at a gala business summit and award night to be hosted in Mumbai on May 27 and will be promoted through means of coverage in coffee table book and newspaper advertisement. The nomination form is present on the website (www.indianratanbrand.com) for people to nominate their favourites and the deserving for the 'Indian Ratan Brand' award title.

The Organiser, Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., is a 360-degree Marketing and promotion firm, with specialisation in the emerging Muslim consumer Market. They are into Publishing, Event and Exhibition, Research and consultancy and have worked closely with leading Indian and international brands to tap the otherwise ignored giant consumer market. Blossom media has organised many Business Summit and Award shows for MSMEs. They are the first to host the International Halal show of India to provide Indian manufacturers and service providers with the opportunity to tap the USD 6 trillion global halal economies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)