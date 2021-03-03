Left Menu

Exim Bank inks USD 10.40 mn soft loan pact with Eswatini

With the signing of this latest agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 270 LoCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS Commonwealth of Independent States, with credit commitments of around USD 26.75 billion, available for financing exports from India, it said. Besides promoting Indias exports, Exim Banks LoCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets, said the lender.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:16 IST
Exim Bank inks USD 10.40 mn soft loan pact with Eswatini

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Wednesday said it has inked a USD 10.40 million (Rs 75.99 crore) loan deal with Eswatini (Swaziland) on behalf of the Indian government.

Exim Bank, on behalf of the Indian government, has extended a Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 10.40 million to the government of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) for the construction of disaster recovery site, the bank said in a release.

With the signing of this agreement, Exim Bank, till date has extended three LoCs to Eswatini, taking the total value to USD 68.30 million. Exim Bank said the Indian government's soft loan to Eswatini covers projects in sectors including information technology, disaster management and agriculture. With the signing of this latest agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 270 LoCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), with credit commitments of around USD 26.75 billion, available for financing exports from India, it said. Besides promoting India’s exports, Exim Bank's LoCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets, said the lender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France tells Chad to open probe after deaths at opposition figure's home

Frances foreign minister urged Chad to open an independent investigation after at least two people were killed when security forces went to arrest opposition candidate Yaya Dillo on Sunday. Dillo, who plans to run against President Idriss D...

Cong members again walk out of Himachal Pradesh Assembly over suspension issue

Congress members walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday over the issue of suspension of the partys five MLAs.As the suspended Congress MLAs continued their dharna outside the House, Chief Min...

SDF Kerala leader Girish Pillai ropes in political strategist Subodh Bajpai for development of Kerala

Kochi Kerala India, March 3 ANIPNN Keralas prominent socio-political formation SDF State Democratic Front is going all out for the Kerala elections which are going to happen on April 06, 2021. SDF has created ripples across various constitu...

Land owner willing to give land for school, HC seeks Delhi govt's response

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi government in connection with a petition filed by the family of a land owner willing to transfer ownership of land to the Delhi government to build a governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021