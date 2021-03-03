Left Menu

STT GDC India to procure 99 MU renewable energy per annum from Avaada MHKhamgaon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:18 IST
STT GDC India to procure 99 MU renewable energy per annum from Avaada MHKhamgaon

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) on Wednesday said it will procure 99 million units (MU) of renewable energy annually from Avaada MHKhamgaon, a subsidiary of solar projects developer Avaada Energy Private Limited.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Avaada MHKhamgaon Private Limited to procure 99MUs/annum (99 Million kWh) of renewable energy under a captive structure, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the 99MUs would cater to the company's facilities in Maharashtra.

The partnership with Avaada Energy along with all the existing sustainability initiatives, will lead to an annual reduction of 4,56,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2025, the statement said.

''Going forward, a significant portion of all incremental power for all our new and existing facilities will come from carbon-free sources,'' Sumit Mukhija, CEO at STT GDC India said in the statement.

Mukhija further added that ''we are also closely working with regulators, government agencies and power generation companies to explore suitable environment and banking regimes that can enable us to eventually reach close to 100 percent net renewable energy in terms of power sourcing for our operational data centres.'' At present, 34 per cent of power for all STT GDC India's facilities comes from renewable sources, making it one of the largest users of renewable sources among data centre operators in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France tells Chad to open probe after deaths at opposition figure's home

Frances foreign minister urged Chad to open an independent investigation after at least two people were killed when security forces went to arrest opposition candidate Yaya Dillo on Sunday. Dillo, who plans to run against President Idriss D...

Cong members again walk out of Himachal Pradesh Assembly over suspension issue

Congress members walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday over the issue of suspension of the partys five MLAs.As the suspended Congress MLAs continued their dharna outside the House, Chief Min...

SDF Kerala leader Girish Pillai ropes in political strategist Subodh Bajpai for development of Kerala

Kochi Kerala India, March 3 ANIPNN Keralas prominent socio-political formation SDF State Democratic Front is going all out for the Kerala elections which are going to happen on April 06, 2021. SDF has created ripples across various constitu...

Land owner willing to give land for school, HC seeks Delhi govt's response

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi government in connection with a petition filed by the family of a land owner willing to transfer ownership of land to the Delhi government to build a governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021