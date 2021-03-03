STT GDC India to procure 99 MU renewable energy per annum from Avaada MHKhamgaon

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) on Wednesday said it will procure 99 million units (MU) of renewable energy annually from Avaada MHKhamgaon, a subsidiary of solar projects developer Avaada Energy Private Limited.

According to the statement, the 99MUs would cater to the company's facilities in Maharashtra.

The partnership with Avaada Energy along with all the existing sustainability initiatives, will lead to an annual reduction of 4,56,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2025, the statement said.

''Going forward, a significant portion of all incremental power for all our new and existing facilities will come from carbon-free sources,'' Sumit Mukhija, CEO at STT GDC India said in the statement.

Mukhija further added that ''we are also closely working with regulators, government agencies and power generation companies to explore suitable environment and banking regimes that can enable us to eventually reach close to 100 percent net renewable energy in terms of power sourcing for our operational data centres.'' At present, 34 per cent of power for all STT GDC India's facilities comes from renewable sources, making it one of the largest users of renewable sources among data centre operators in India.

