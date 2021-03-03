NSE, SIDBI sign MoU for MSME sector, may evolve debt capital platform

Left Menu

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in various ongoing micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) related initiatives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST
NSE is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume. Image Credit: ANI

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in various ongoing micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) related initiatives. The pact will also explore feasibility of a debt capital platform for the MSMEs.

"Keeping in view the very large and diversified MSME sector in the country, there is a continuous need for various institutions to coordinate and cooperate with each other for the benefit of MSME sector," said V Satya Venkata Rao, Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI. "Both the institutions run several programmes for MSMEs and the cooperation will help increase the impact and reach of these programmes," he said.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said the exchange has always focused on innovation and use of technology for the benefit of Indian industry and investors. "We are committed to the MSME sector. We are looking forward to working with SIDBI for exploring the feasibility of a debt capital platform for MSMEs. Based on the market feedback, we will plan the next steps ahead." (ANI)

