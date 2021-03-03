Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:46 IST
Dozee launches contactless remote patient monitoring solution for hospitals

Healthcare startup Dozee on Wednesday said it has launched a contactless remote patient monitoring solution for hospitals and aims to partner over 500 hospitals in the next 12 months.

The Dozee Pro solution features an AI-powered triaging system which enables remote monitoring of patients outside of the ICU.

The startup has already tied up with 70 hospitals across the country in three months for remote patient monitoring and is now looking to further scale it up.

''We are looking to partner over 500 hospitals and monitor over 2 lakh patients in the next 12 months. We are keen to work with both government and private hospitals,'' Dozee CEO & Cofounder Mudit Dandwate told reporters in a virtual event.

In the private sector, the company is willing to work with both healthcare chains and standalone hospitals, he added.

Dozee has already deployed 4,000 devices in hospitals to monitor patients continuously and to help them enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.

The startup has monitored over 16,000 patients, helping save the lives of more than 250 patients by early identification of risk and health deterioration.

''Remote patient monitoring is rapidly becoming a way for hospitals and healthcare providers to deliver an enhanced level of quality patient care through the pandemic and beyond.

''From COVID-19 patient care, to post-surgical follow-up, to ongoing care management for patients with chronic illness, Dozee has been helping doctors and hospitals with clinical-grade technology to provide quality of care safely and at scale,'' Dandwate noted.

The company is focussing to provide a solution for hospitals that is cost-effective without compromising patient care, he added.

Dozee provides doctors with continuous data on a patient's vitals and raises an alert when there is deterioration in health, empowering them to make informed care decisions no matter where they are, Dandwate said.

The country has 20 lakh hospital beds and only one lakh ICU beds. Coupled with the shortage of trained nursing staff, it is impossible to keep an active watch on the health of all the patients continuously, especially outside the ICU.

Currently, hospital staff has to manually visit patients every couple of hours to measure the patient vitals. Without continuous monitoring, any deterioration in a patient's health can go unnoticed and lead to complications.

According to industry estimates, the global remote patient monitoring market is expected to touch USD 2.14 billion in 2027 from USD 786.4 million in 2019, registering a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent through the forecast period.

