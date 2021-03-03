Left Menu

Gloves to be given free to voters in view of COVID-19

PTI | Erode | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:55 IST
Gloves to be given free to voters in view of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Erode district administration has placed an order to buy 19 lakh gloves for free distribution to voters at the time of entering the polling stations, said the district Collector and its election officer C Kathiravan on Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 and to avert its spread among the voters queueing up at the polling booths, the gloves would be distributed, he said.

Each voter entering the booths would be examined with thermal-scanners and their hands sprayed with sanitizers, he said.

Then, the voter would be given a pair of gloves to be worn while exercising their franchise, the Collector said.

They should throw the used gloves in a box kept at the polling booth after the voting, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

