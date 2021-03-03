Left Menu

Axis Securities launches platform to make investment in bond, debenture hassle free

Axis Securities on Wednesday announced the launch of YIELD - an online platform to buy and sell bonds as well as debentures in the secondary market.With a simple investment process, YIELD is the first-of-its-kind initiative that allows retail investors direct access to the debt instruments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:13 IST
Axis Securities launches platform to make investment in bond, debenture hassle free

Axis Securities on Wednesday announced the launch of 'YIELD' - an online platform to buy and sell bonds as well as debentures in the secondary market.

With a simple investment process, YIELD is the first-of-its-kind initiative that allows retail investors direct access to the debt instruments. This removes the hassle of filling up physical forms or the need for separate KYC with the bond institutions, the brokerage house said in a statement.

To facilitate transactions only in secure options, it aggregates only 'AAA' to 'A' rated quality debt instruments available for investment in the secondary market.

By offering competitive rates and technical know-how, YIELD would empower the investors to make the right investment decision. The trades and settlement of transactions executed will be reported on the BSE NDS (new debt segment) platform.

''With YIELD, we intend to provide a seamless online platform that gives retail investors access to bonds available earlier only to the large corporations, family offices, or HNIs,'' B Gopkumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Securities said.

Investing in bonds through YIELD is the answer to the investors seeking new alternative investment avenues for safe and relatively higher returns, Axis Securities said.

Apart from diversification, investment in bonds offers safety during market volatility due to fixed coupon rates. Bonds enable investors to earn better value from their investments with higher fixed returns, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deloitte to pay Malaysia $80 mln to settle claims linked to state fund 1MDB

Audit firm Deloitte PLT will pay the Malaysian government 80 million to resolve all claims related to their duties in auditing accounts of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB and its unit SRC International from 2011 to 2014, the finance ministry...

Ryanair sees 60-70% of normal traffic this summer

Ryanair hopes to fly up to 70 of 2019 passenger numbers this summer, group Chief Executive Michael OLeary told a British parliamentary committee on Wednesday.We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70 of our normal traffic volumes d...

5000 electric bikes booked within 4 days of Kabira Mobility KM3000 & KM4000 launch

Verna Goa India, March 3 ANIPRNewswire Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up, announced that the First Round of Limited Pre-booking of its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 and KM4000 is finished within 04 Days. The Pre-booking of ...

BJP should follow Rahul on Emergency, regret Guj riots: NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday sought an apology from the BJP over the two decade- old Gujarat riots, like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had done over the Emergency imposed by his late grandmother over four decades ago.Terming the Eme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021