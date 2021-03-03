Left Menu

SDF Kerala leader Girish Pillai ropes in political strategist Subodh Bajpai for development of Kerala

Kerala's prominent socio-political formation SDF (State Democratic Front) is going all out for the Kerala elections which are going to happen on April 06, 2021. SDF has created ripples across various constituencies of 'God's Own Country' through their civil society activism and social interventions.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:27 IST
SDF Kerala leader Girish Pillai ropes in political strategist Subodh Bajpai for development of Kerala
Girish Pillai with Subodh Bajpai. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): Kerala's prominent socio-political formation SDF (State Democratic Front) is going all out for the Kerala elections which are going to happen on April 06, 2021. SDF has created ripples across various constituencies of 'God's Own Country' through their civil society activism and social interventions. In the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections the 4th Front led by SDF leader Girish Pillai has joined forces with eminent political strategist Subodh Bajpai. Subodh is officially joining as 'political advisor' of Girish Pillai and will extensively focus on the politics of Kerala leaving his entrepreneurial avenues for a while. Subodh has already started 'Girish for Growth' and 'SDF to #ChangeKerala' as the new slogans.

"Subodh Bajpai has joined me as my principal advisor, looking forward to working together for the development and betterment of the people of Kerala." Girish Pillai said. Girish Pillai had fought major cases against the unfair acquisition of land of poor people and has been awarded 'Kerala Youth Icon Leader' by Nava Kerala Media for his legal and social interventions.

Election strategist Subodh Bajpai, who is working with SDF and its leader Girish Pillai for the upcoming assembly elections in the Kerala state describes the upcoming polls as a key battle for growth and prosperity in Kerala. Bajpai echoed Pillai in saying that "GIRISH FOR GROWTH" is the new political slogan for the fourth front in the 2021 assembly elections of Kerala. The Journey of synergy

Political circles are looking with eagerness regarding this tie-up and to see whether SDF is going to emerge 'kingmaker' in Kerala. Kerala politics is very complex, nuanced and layered. Even national parties have struggled to get a good foothold in the state. SDF through their charity activities, socio-cultural assignments have built a brand for their organisation in the past year. They have hit headlines for bringing innovative solutions to the problems of youth, various communities of the state. Subodh Bajpai will be spearheading the activities of Girish Pillai and SDF in their next endeavour.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSIR Institutions hold session on 'A Policy Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccine'

CSIR Institutions CSIR-NISTADS and CSIR-NISCAIR, New Delhi jointly organized a half-day session on A Policy Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccine from Self-Reliance to Global Leadership Opportunities, Challenges, and Policy Imperatives in COVID Era ...

Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit.The London ...

China has mobilised conventional and cyber forces to threaten India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that China had mobilized its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India and warned that the governments cowardice would have tragic consequences in the future.He cited a news report that c...

India and Norway agree to work in marine spatial planning in oceanic space

India and Norway have agreed to jointly work in the area of marine spatial planning in the oceanic space for the next five years. In this regard, the first project steering committee meeting with representatives from both countries was succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021