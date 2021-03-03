5000 electric bikes booked within 4 days of Kabira Mobility KM3000 & KM4000 launch

Left Menu

Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up, announced that the First Round of Limited Pre-booking of its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 and KM4000 is finished within 04 Days.

ANI | Verna (Goa) | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:29 IST
Kabira Mobility announces its First Round Booking of 5000 Electric Bikes, KM3000 and KM4000 finished in less than 04 Days.. Image Credit: ANI

Verna (Goa) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up, announced that the First Round of Limited Pre-booking of its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 and KM4000 is finished within 04 Days. The Pre-booking of KM3000 and KM4000 started on 25th February and had received an overwhelming response from the customers, by the end of 28th February Kabira Mobility had received 6100 Pre-bookings crossing the Target of 5000 in Record Time.

KM3000 and KM4000 were the Flagship Electric Bikes launched by Kabira Mobility earlier this month. These Electric Bikes are the Fastest and Electric Bike with the Longest Range in India. The Pre-booking Engine is now closed and will be reopened again shortly.

Meanwhile, Users can still register for the Test Rides of these bikes which are starting from 01st April 2021 and will be available in Major Cities, the Exact Schedule will be announced shortly. Kabira Mobility will also be offering Test Drives to Professional Riders and Enthusiasts starting from 15th March 2021. The Delivery of these Bikes is scheduled from 01st May 2021, in Select Tier - I Cities across India. To meet the Distribution Challenge, Kabira Mobility is aiming at opening Authorised Dealerships across Major Tier 1 Cities by the end of April - 2021 and Major Tier 2 Cities in South India.

"With the Launch of KM3000 & KM4000, we are moving one step closer towards our Dream of Emission Free Mobility and our Community has shown their Trust, Support and Dedication towards achieving our common Goal", said Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

