Ryanair sees 60-70% of normal traffic this summer

Ryanair hopes to fly up to 70% of 2019 passenger numbers this summer, group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told a British parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70% of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months... June, July, August, and September," rising to around 80-90% in the winter, he said.

He said the airline expected to fly just over 27 million people in the year to March and said the consensus forecast for the financial year was for a loss of around 850 million euros ($1.03 billion). ($1 = 0.8262 euros)

