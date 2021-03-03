Meet advocate, activist Sadik Naduthodiperson, always ready for weaker section of society

Malappuram (Kerela) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): Have you ever wondered how come a person becomes an activist or whom to call an activist? Sadik Naduthodi is not only an advocate but also an activist who is continuously contributing to work for the weaker section of the society. There are many incidents and steps taken by Sadik Naduthodi, that make him a person living for humanity.

Naduthodi is prominent amongst people due to his approach towards pro bono cases for the poor and the marginalised and weaker section of the society. Born in the Malappuram district of Kerala in 1969, he had a keen interest in social works and activities since childhood. He became an advocate in 1994. He has held many positions in different organizations and played a key role too. He was the secretary of Pattarkadavu Nehru Yuva Kendra, facilitating a lot of charity and welfare activities. Not only this, Naduthodi also served as the chief patron of art and culture organisation - "Kasava" and had a leadership role in organising 'Thilakkam 2017".

Currently, he is a social entrepreneur and mainly focuses on helping poor students with textbooks and school materials. He also sponsors and encourages youth by identifying their talent in the field of art and sports. Earlier, Sadik was the president of the NCHRO- a human rights facilitation committee in Malappuram. He actively intervened for human rights issues in the state of Kerala and never stepped back from taking a stand for the marginalised sections of the society, always defending those who deserved justice.

