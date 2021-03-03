IRCON International shares decline over 7 pc on govt's stake sale announcement

Left Menu

Shares of IRCON International Ltd on Wednesday closed with over 7 per cent losses after the government announced its plan to pare its stake in the railway PSU.

On BSE, the scrip dived 6.9 per cent to close at Rs 91.1. Intra-day, it had slid to Rs 90.55.

At the NSE, the shares ended 7.25 per cent lower at Rs 90.8. During the day, the scrip declined to Rs 90.5.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Tuesday tweeted: ''Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow for Non Retail Investors. Day 2 for Retail Investors. Govt. would divest 10% equity with an additional Ã‚ 6% as Green Shoe option''.

The offer for sale (OFS) for up to 16 per cent government stake at a floor price of Rs 88 per share in IRCON will open on Wednesday, as per a regulatory filing of the firm on Tuesday.

The base issue size of the OFS is 10 per cent or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6 per cent or over 2.82 crore shares. The total issue size, including green-shoe option, comes to 16 per cent or over 7.52 crore shares.

The government holds 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into construction of transportation infrastructure. At the floor price, a 16 per cent stake would fetch over Rs 600 crore to the exchequer.

