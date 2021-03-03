Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The Canadian dollar also rose. EURO GAINS VS FRANC The euro was little changed at $1.2088 after rising more than 0.3% in the previous session, when it rebounded from an almost one-month low below $1.20. European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said the bloc's monetary authority should expand bond purchases or even increase the quota earmarked for them if needed to keep yields down.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:46 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars held on to recent gains. Lower U.S. bond yields also sapped some of the dollar's appeal among low-yielding currencies, with the yen and Swiss franc recovering from multi-month lows overnight.

A jump in government bond yields in recent weeks has rattled financial markets. Investors scaled up their bets that economic recovery, helped along by a big U.S. fiscal stimulus package, would lift inflation and lead central banks to normalise monetary policy as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Global stocks dropped from near record highs and prices of commodities wobbled.

But this week has seen some calm return to the market, with yields dropping and stocks rebounding. An index of the dollar against six of its major peers slipped to 90.975 after dropping back from a nearly one-month high overnight.

Analysts said they expected Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reiterate on Thursday recent comments by fellow policymaker that any rises in rates would be gradual and that the U.S. economy was still far from the bank's goals. "The Fed is rightly more concerned about the speed of the move rather than the move higher in yields. The comments should help to dampen volatility in the bond market and the U.S. dollar's upward momentum in the near-term," MUFG analysts said in a note.

Sterling traded 0.1% higher at $1.3972 before the UK budget release, the big event of the day, due at 1230 GMT. The Aussie held flat on the day at $0.7819, keeping its gains of about 0.7% the previous two days, after data showed the Australian economy grew much faster than expected in the fourth quarter.

The Norwegian crown , another commodity-linked currency, strengthened versus the dollar and the euro after advancing in each of the past two sessions. The Canadian dollar also rose.

EURO GAINS VS FRANC The euro was little changed at $1.2088 after rising more than 0.3% in the previous session, when it rebounded from an almost one-month low below $1.20.

European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said the bloc's monetary authority should expand bond purchases or even increase the quota earmarked for them if needed to keep yields down. The euro extended its run against the Swiss franc and was close to last week's 19-month highs The franc has fallen as investors dumped the safe-haven currency.

On Wednesday the euro rose 0.2% to 1.1085 francs , bringing its year-to-date gains to 2.5%. Marshall Gittler at BDSwiss said while the euro/franc exchange rate was not typically aligned with European equities, it has been tracking the move higher in European stocks and the weaker performance of Swiss shares.

"Recently [Swiss stocks have] been underperforming, which tends to go along with a weaker CHF as Swiss investors move money into the better-performing markets," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel says EU united and firm over Russia sanctions related to Navalny

The President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday that EU sanctions over Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny showed the EU was totally united in defending its interests.The Kremlin earlier played d...

Reports: Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters

Myanmar security forces shot and killed at least six people on Wednesday, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extend their lethal crackdown on protests against last months coup.In the central city of...

BJP says AIADMK will decide on accommodating Sasikala, ruling party rules out scope

The BJP on Wednesday said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating V K Sasikala, confidante of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls.The AIADMK, in a quick reaction...

Turkey not necessarily seeking return to F-35 project - defence industry chief

Turkey is not necessarily aiming to return to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme from which it was removed over its purchase of Russian defence systems, the Turkish defence industry chief said on Wednesday. He said the primary goal was for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021