VIL teams up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance; to offer benefit on mobile recharges

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer health insurance benefit on mobile recharges.

The 'Vi Hospicare' offering would provide hospitalisation cover for the telcos' prepaid customers, the company said in a statement.

VIL customers would get a fixed cover of up to Rs 1,000 for a period of 24 hours of hospitalisation, and Rs 2,000 of cover for ICU expenses, from Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI).

''The offer covers hospitalisation for ailments including COVID-19 or any pre-existing disease. Vi Hospicare's bundled health insurance proposition can be availed by pre-paid customers with two affordable recharges at different price points of Rs 51 and Rs 301,'' it said.

Commenting on the Hospicare initiative, VIL Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Avneesh Khosla said, ''Vi Hospicare offering, in association with Aditya Birla Health Insurance, is another endeavour under our collaborative programme to provide beneficial, value adding solutions to our customers.'' Terming 'Health and wellness' a prime focus area at VIL, Khosla said, ''with this partnership, we have taken a significant step ahead that will help ease the financial burden of unexpected hospitalisation for our users''.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance CEO Mayank Bathwal said the country is witness to issue of unplanned medical expenses where people pay for medical emergencies from their savings. Such expenses can lead to a heavy financial burden, he noted.

''Vi Hospicare will serve as an easily accessible simplified health insurance cover that offers hospitalisation benefit for necessary treatment with hassle-free claims.

''The partnership with Vi will provide the necessary reach and penetration to reinforce our commitment towards extending prudent health insurance solutions to customers across diverse economic backgrounds,'' Bathwal added.

With a subscriber base of 284.2 million as on December 2020, Vodafone Idea ranks third in the pecking order of Indian telecom market operators.

The telco, which is facing a huge liability of unpaid statutory dues of past, has bought 11.80 MHz of spectrum worth nearly Rs 1,993 crore in the just-concluded radiowave auctions that otherwise yielded over Rs 77,814 crore for the government.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio picked up spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore (488.35 MHz) in bands such as 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz, while Bharti Airtel bid about Rs 18,699 crore to pick up 355.45 MHz.

