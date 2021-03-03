Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March - Japanese minister

Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March - Japanese ministerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:14 IST
The decision on whether to let overseas spectators attend the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be made by the end of March, Japan's Olympics minister, Tamayo Marukawa, said on Wednesday.
The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japan's government was planning to stop overseas spectators due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, citing multiple unnamed sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
