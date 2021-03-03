Left Menu

Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March - Japanese minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:14 IST
The decision on whether to let overseas spectators attend the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be made by the end of March, Japan's Olympics minister, Tamayo Marukawa, said on Wednesday.

The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japan's government was planning to stop overseas spectators due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, citing multiple unnamed sources.

