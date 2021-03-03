Lexus drives in LC 500h limited-edition with price starting at Rs 2.15 cr

Toyota's group's luxury vehicles arm Lexus on Wednesday said it has launched a limited-edition of its sports coupe- the LC 500h in India, with price starting at Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom).

The new LC Limited Edition is inspired by a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers.

''With its bold, aviation-inspired design language, we are confident that it will be well received by our discerning guests who value and appreciate the quality of finer things in life,'' Lexus India President P B Venugopal said in a statement.

Lexus cars are sold in over 90 countries worldwide.

