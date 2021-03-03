Left Menu

Investor wealth jumps Rs 9.41 lakh cr in 3 days of market rally

Investors wealth has jumped by a massive Rs 9.41 lakh crore during three successive days of gains in the domestic equity market.The Sensex and the Nifty continued their upward journey for the third straight session on Wednesday, as the BSE benchmark surged nearly 1,148 points to breach the 51,000-level and the NSE benchmark index recaptured the 15,200-mark by rising 326.5 points.At the closing bell, the 30-share Sensex was up 1,147.76 points or 2.28 per cent at 51,444.65, the biggest single-day rise since February 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:36 IST
Investor wealth jumps Rs 9.41 lakh cr in 3 days of market rally

Investors' wealth has jumped by a massive Rs 9.41 lakh crore during three successive days of gains in the domestic equity market.

The Sensex and the Nifty continued their upward journey for the third straight session on Wednesday, as the BSE benchmark surged nearly 1,148 points to breach the 51,000-level and the NSE benchmark index recaptured the 15,200-mark by rising 326.5 points.

At the closing bell, the 30-share Sensex was up 1,147.76 points or 2.28 per cent at 51,444.65, the biggest single-day rise since February 2. Intra-day, the index swung 1,243 points.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 326.50 points or 2.19 per cent to end at 15,245.60.

At the close of trade, the total market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 3,69,170.72 crore to Rs 2,10,22,227.15 crore.

Since March 1, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies has zoomed by Rs 9,41,131.42 crore to reach Rs 2,10,22,227.15 crore on Wednesday. During this time, the Sensex has risen by 2,344.66 points or 4.77 per cent, while the Nifty has added 716.45 points or 4.93 per cent.

Reliance Securities Head (Strategy) Binod Modi said, ''Domestic equities extended gain for the third consecutive day as fading concerns of rising bond yields and continued rebound in high frequency key economic indicators in February 21 emboldened investors. Additionally, global markets also remained supportive.'' On the BSE, 1,844 companies advanced, while 1,157 declined and 170 remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Austria to get extra vaccines, study South African variant hotspotAustria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizers coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surv...

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

APMC, Rates per Quintal.Cauliflower 500-3000, Brinjal 400-2000, Tomato 300-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-1400, Ash Gourd 1300- 1500, Green Chilly 200-3600, Banana green 1300-3000, Beans 800-3200, Green Ginger 650-5000, Carro...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: ED takes possession of assets of main accused Brajesh Thakur's family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has taken possession of a Rs 1.45 crore worth Delhi-based property belonging to the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, and a fixed deposit in a money laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021