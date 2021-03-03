Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh govt has approved e-auction of quartzite by MSTC: Minister

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:43 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Mines and Mineral Minister Kamlung Mossang on Wednesday said that the state government has approved MSTC Ltd to carry out e-auction of quartzite blocks with an allocation of Rs 75 lakh at Kalaktang, in West Kameng district.

MSTC Limited is a PSU under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Steel.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA from Kalaktang constituency, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma during Question Hour on delay in implementing the e-auction, the minister informed that the MoU with the company could not be executed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''A meeting was recently held with the company and the MoU to be executed has been modified and accordingly the process will begin soon,'' Mossang said.

He added that the amount of Rs 75 lakh for e-auction was earmarked in the 2020-21 budget.

Responding to a supplementary, the minister informed that the Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) undertook a survey of the quartzite blocks at Kalaktang and dolomite blocks at Rupa in the district during 2011-12 and 2008-09 respectively.

Mossang said that the survey estimated a total of 5.27 metric tonnes of quartzite at Kalaktang in an area of 100 hectares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

