Left Menu

U.S. urges Saudi Arabia to give up special developing nation status at WTO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:56 IST
U.S. urges Saudi Arabia to give up special developing nation status at WTO
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States called on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to renounce its special and differential treatment in negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO), noting the G20 member was designated as a high-income country by the World Bank. In a statement to the WTO's review of the kingdom's trade policies, the U.S. delegation urged it to improve protection of intellectual property and voiced concerns on planned revisions to its excise tax on beverages.

Washington favored a switch to a graduated tax based on sugar content while exemting beverages that contain no added sugar, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Austria to get extra vaccines, study South African variant hotspotAustria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizers coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surv...

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

APMC, Rates per Quintal.Cauliflower 500-3000, Brinjal 400-2000, Tomato 300-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-1400, Ash Gourd 1300- 1500, Green Chilly 200-3600, Banana green 1300-3000, Beans 800-3200, Green Ginger 650-5000, Carro...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: ED takes possession of assets of main accused Brajesh Thakur's family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has taken possession of a Rs 1.45 crore worth Delhi-based property belonging to the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, and a fixed deposit in a money laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021