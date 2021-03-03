founderINDIA announces second season of BusinessClass; to stream on Amazon FireTV

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Media Dekho): OTT-business news channel founderINDIA has announced the launch of the second season of its famous business chat show - BusinessClass. The award-winning chat show will be once again hosted by renowned educationist and mentor, Shantanu Prakash. Prakash, in conversation with startup founders and subject matter experts, will give viewers an unscripted peep into the culture of startups, discuss the biggest challenges faced by them, and offer advice from his extensive experience along with some of India's most renowned investors.

"In the second season, Founder India wanted to not just showcase startups in general, but delve deeper into their business nuances and challenges. The underlying idea is to bring together expert minds to brainstorm on the pressing challenges of some of the most promising startups of 2021 and see how young entrepreneurs can turn them into opportunities instead. Shantanu Prakash, being one of those very few businessmen in India who started from scratch and made it big without riding the app wave or having a legacy business, was once again the perfect choice to host the show," founderINDIA Editor Lovejeet Alexander said. Says Prakash, "The experience of been there and done it all - IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, exit, and a lot more all through the entrepreneurial journey plays an important role. It is exactly why entrepreneurs get comfortable on our show and find an instant connect. Also being able to understand the grassroots issues they deal with. Hence, our BusinessClass conversations hold no bar."

According to founderINDIA, the launch pack of the first four episodes shows an interesting mix of startups from different genres. The first four episodes of BusinessClass Season 2 will showcase the Cofounder of Inflection Point Ventures, Mitesh Shah as an expert with Vinayak Srivastava, Co-founder & CEO, Toch, Ankur Mittal, Cofounder of Inflection Point Ventures with Founder of Oga, Ashish Rawat, Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO of Inflection Point ventures with Saurabh Agarwal, Co-founder & COO, Fitso and Pranav Pai, Founding Partner & Chief Investment Officer of 3One4 capital with Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & CEO, Betterplace.

The new season of BusinessClass is now streaming on founderINDIA's OTT channel on Amazon fireTV. New episodes will be added to the talk series regularly. While the new season is also available on YouTube and Facebook. The same will be streamed on several Podcast platforms including Spotify, Anchor and Google Podcasts. This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)

