Left Menu

founderINDIA announces second season of BusinessClass; to stream on Amazon FireTV

OTT-business news channel founderINDIA has announced the launch of the second season of its famous business chat show - BusinessClass. The award-winning chat show will be once again hosted by renowned educationist and mentor, Shantanu Prakash.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:02 IST
founderINDIA announces second season of BusinessClass; to stream on Amazon FireTV
BusinessClass with Shantanu Prakash. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Media Dekho): OTT-business news channel founderINDIA has announced the launch of the second season of its famous business chat show - BusinessClass. The award-winning chat show will be once again hosted by renowned educationist and mentor, Shantanu Prakash. Prakash, in conversation with startup founders and subject matter experts, will give viewers an unscripted peep into the culture of startups, discuss the biggest challenges faced by them, and offer advice from his extensive experience along with some of India's most renowned investors.

"In the second season, Founder India wanted to not just showcase startups in general, but delve deeper into their business nuances and challenges. The underlying idea is to bring together expert minds to brainstorm on the pressing challenges of some of the most promising startups of 2021 and see how young entrepreneurs can turn them into opportunities instead. Shantanu Prakash, being one of those very few businessmen in India who started from scratch and made it big without riding the app wave or having a legacy business, was once again the perfect choice to host the show," founderINDIA Editor Lovejeet Alexander said. Says Prakash, "The experience of been there and done it all - IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, exit, and a lot more all through the entrepreneurial journey plays an important role. It is exactly why entrepreneurs get comfortable on our show and find an instant connect. Also being able to understand the grassroots issues they deal with. Hence, our BusinessClass conversations hold no bar."

According to founderINDIA, the launch pack of the first four episodes shows an interesting mix of startups from different genres. The first four episodes of BusinessClass Season 2 will showcase the Cofounder of Inflection Point Ventures, Mitesh Shah as an expert with Vinayak Srivastava, Co-founder & CEO, Toch, Ankur Mittal, Cofounder of Inflection Point Ventures with Founder of Oga, Ashish Rawat, Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO of Inflection Point ventures with Saurabh Agarwal, Co-founder & COO, Fitso and Pranav Pai, Founding Partner & Chief Investment Officer of 3One4 capital with Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & CEO, Betterplace.

The new season of BusinessClass is now streaming on founderINDIA's OTT channel on Amazon fireTV. New episodes will be added to the talk series regularly. While the new season is also available on YouTube and Facebook. The same will be streamed on several Podcast platforms including Spotify, Anchor and Google Podcasts. This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Austria to get extra vaccines, study South African variant hotspotAustria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizers coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surv...

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

APMC, Rates per Quintal.Cauliflower 500-3000, Brinjal 400-2000, Tomato 300-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-2400, Bottle Gourd 200-1400, Ash Gourd 1300- 1500, Green Chilly 200-3600, Banana green 1300-3000, Beans 800-3200, Green Ginger 650-5000, Carro...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: ED takes possession of assets of main accused Brajesh Thakur's family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has taken possession of a Rs 1.45 crore worth Delhi-based property belonging to the wife of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, and a fixed deposit in a money laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021