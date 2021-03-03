REC distributes assistive devices to economically weaker persons

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:15 IST
State-owned REC on Wednesday announced completing its 25th distribution camp where 271 economically weaker people were given assistive devices.

About 8,961 people across India, from economically weaker sections have been benefited with 33,536 aids and assistive devices from such camps, REC said in a statement.

REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is a NBFC and Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) focusing on power sector financing and development across India. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

The 25th camp was held at Katihar, Bihar wherein 271 beneficiaries with disabilities from underprivileged sections of the society were provided with 471 number of aids and assistive devices.

The aids and appliances included tri-cycle, folding wheelchair, baisakhi (crutch), walking stick, hearing machine, smart cane, cellphone, braille kit, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

