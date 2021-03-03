UK's Sunak extends top-up to state benefits for low-income households

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that a top-up of 20 pounds ($28) per week to a state benefit for low-income households would remain in place for a further six months. The top-up to Universal Credit was introduced at the start of the pandemic and was previously due to expire at the end of this month.

"To support low-income households, the universal credit uplift of 20 pounds a week will continue for a further six months, well beyond the end of this national lockdown," Sunak said during a speech in parliament to present his annual budget plan. The cost of the 20 pounds-a-week increase has been estimated at about 6 billion pounds a year. ($1 = 0.7156 pounds)

