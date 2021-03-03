HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak promises "whatever it takes" in COVID budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to do "whatever it takes" to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions. Below are highlights of what he has said in his speech plus announcements already made by the Treasury:

THREE PART PLAN "This budget meets the moment with a three-part PLAN to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people. First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis. Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that. And, third, in today's Budget we begin the work of building our future economy."

ECONOMIC FORECASTS "The OBR now expect the economy to return to its pre-covid level by the middle of next year - six months earlier than they previously thought."

"The OBR forecast that our economy will grow this year by 4%, by 7.3% in 2022, then 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% in the last three years of the forecast." FURLOUGH SCHEME EXTENSION

Britain will extend its job-protecting furlough program - due to cost an estimated 70 billion pounds between its launch last spring and its previously scheduled end date in April - by five more months until the end of September and expand support for the self-employed too. "For employees, there will be no change to the terms – they will continue to receive 80% of their salary, for hours not worked until the scheme ends. As businesses reopen, we'll ask them to contribute alongside the taxpayer to the cost of paying their employees. Nothing will change until July when we will ask for a small contribution of just 10% and 20% in August and September," Sunak said.

APPRENTICESHIPS "We want businesses to hire new apprentices so we're paying them more to do it. Today, I'm doubling the incentive payments we give businesses to 3,000 pounds – that's for all new hires, of any age. Alongside investing 126 million pounds of new money to triple the number of traineeships," he said.

MORE GRANTS FOR PANDEMIC-HIT BUSINESSES Sunak announced 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns. Shops, bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be among nearly 700,000 companies eligible for new direct cash grants of up 18,000 pounds.

VACCINE PUSH Sunak is planning to free up an extra 1.65 billion pounds to fund Britain's fast vaccination rollout. The new money will ensure every adult is offered a first vaccine dose by July 31, the government says.

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE BANK Sunak is expected to announce an initial 12 billion pounds of capital and 10 billion pounds of guarantees for a new UK Infrastructure Bank, due to launch in the spring.

GREEN SAVINGS BONDS Plans for Britain to launch the world's first sovereign green bonds for retail investors will be unveiled, as part of the country's push to create a net-zero-carbon economy by 2050.

LISTING RULES Britain will modernize its listing rules to attract more high-growth and "blank cheque" SPAC company flotations to London, Sunak will say.

CULTURE, ARTS, SPORTS "We're making available 700 million pounds to support our incredible arts, culture and sporting institutions as they reopen; Backing the UK and Ireland's joint 2030 World Cup bid, launching a new approach to apprenticeships in the creative industries, and extending our 500 million pounds film and TV production restart scheme," Sunak said.

COMMUNITY FUNDS A UK-wide 150 million-pound pot will be announced to help communities take over their struggling local pubs or sports clubs. Community groups will be able to bid for up to 250,000 pounds matched-funding to help them to buy local assets.

SMALL BUSINESS HELP Tens of thousands of companies will be offered specialist MBA-style management training to increase innovation and boost growth. They will also receive expert technology advice and discounted software. ($1 = 0.7161 pounds)

