Left Menu

Costly fuel propels demand for electric scooters in Aurangabad

A total of 37 electric bikes have already been booked ahead of March 3, he said.Agrawal added that he used to receive 600 enquiries for electric scooters in a month earlier and used to sell around 15 electric bikes.Now the number of enquiries has gone up to 700 while the number of bikes being sold in a month has reached 100, he said.Nitin Pawar, who deals in three-wheeler electric rickshaws, said the sale was picking up.In 2020 when rates of fuel were comparatively low, we used to sell 2 to 5 electric rickshaws a month.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:27 IST
Costly fuel propels demand for electric scooters in Aurangabad

In a reflection of the impact of the frequent rise in the prices of petrol and diesel on maintaining vehicles, dealers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad are seeing a rise in enquiries as well as sale of mainly electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

According to dealers, they are facing a shortage of these two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the largest city in the Marathwada region of the state.

''People willing to buy electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers are now on a waiting list as the scooters are not in stock now unlike in the past,'' a dealer told PTI.

In Aurangabad city, prices of petrol have soared to Rs 98.72 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 89.75 per litre, a petrol pump owner said on Wednesday.

Another dealer said he had already exhausted the stock of electric two-wheelers and three-wheeler rickshaws.

''In the initial phase of the unlockdown, our company carried out an online advertisement campaign which helped us to grow our business. Later, as prices of petrol went up, enquiries for electric scooters and autos also increased, especially in the last month,'' said Ashish Agrawal, a dealer.

''Before February 15, I had 22 electric bikes in stock.

Later, I ordered 40 more bikes. All these 62 bikes were sold out by February 19. A total of 37 electric bikes have already been booked ahead of March 3,'' he said.

Agrawal added that he used to receive 600 enquiries for electric scooters in a month earlier and used to sell around 15 electric bikes.

''Now the number of enquiries has gone up to 700 while the number of bikes being sold in a month has reached 100,'' he said.

Nitin Pawar, who deals in three-wheeler electric rickshaws, said the sale was picking up.

''In 2020 when rates of fuel were comparatively low, we used to sell 2 to 5 electric rickshaws a month. But now this number has gone up to 15 in a month. Earlier, electric rickshaws for passengers were in demand, but now the trend is to buy electric rickshaws for transporting goods,'' he said.

According to Pawar, customers of electric vehicles coming to him mainly deal in transporting goods and vegetables while some people deal in industrial transport.

He said electric rickshaws are not readily available now. ''I have a waiting list of 150 customers,'' Pawar adaded.

Sacheen Mulay, who deals in electric cars, said people are now enquiring about these cars before taking a call on purchasing a new four-wheeler that runs on traditional fuel.

He said the lack of infrastructure for charging the battery of electric vehicles is a major issue that discourage prospective customers.

''If this issue is resolved, the sale of EVs will definitely pick up,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy to regain pre-pandemic size earlier than forecast -Sunak

Britains economy will regain its pre-pandemic size in the middle of 2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, while announcing an extension of emergency aid to get it through its lock...

Citing lack of data, Polish health minister does not recommend Chinese shot

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday he did not currently recommend using Chinese company Sinopharms COVID-19 vaccine because of a lack of data.As in other European Union countries, Polands vaccination programme has bee...

Health officer gets show cause notice for vaccinating Karnataka minister at home

A show cause notice has been served on a health officer in Haveri for having inoculated the state Agriculture Minister B C Patil and his wife at home breaking the protocol on the COVID-19 vaccination drive.The National Health Mission direct...

UK extends property sales tax cut

British finance minister Rishi Sunak extended tax breaks for home-buyers until October, keeping many property purchases exempt from stamp duty land tax in a move that is likely to further fuel a boom in property sales during the pandemic. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021