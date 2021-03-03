Euro zone bond yields rise; markets focus on ECB comments

Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Wednesday, in line with an uptick in global market risk appetite, but remained below the previous week's spike, as market participants focused on comments from central bank policymakers. Bets that the U.S. stimulus would boost inflation and growth pushed government bond yields higher last week, but markets changed course on Monday, with bonds rallying as market sentiment improved.

The German 10-year Bund yield was around 3 basis points higher on Wednesday, at -0.323% at 1234 GMT, around 12 basis points below its Feb. 26 spike of -0.203%. "We’re still moving lower from Thursday, Friday last week – my guess is we’re probably going to remain in the range from the start of the week for a while yet," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"[Euro zone government bonds] might get pulled higher by Treasury yields in the near term, if and when that U.S. stimulus finally gets approved in the Senate, and if Biden announces very ambitious infrastructure plans in due course – that is an upside risk to yields, but broadly speaking it doesn’t make sense for bonds to be significantly higher than they are at the moment," he said. European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the recent rise in interest rates across the euro zone may weigh on growth, and the ECB needs to avoid any premature increase in borrowing costs.

His dovish comments come after ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta also said on Tuesday that the ECB should "not hesitate" to increase the volume of its bond-buying to rein in yields. "As markets transition from fading deflation risk towards pricing and experiencing an inflation overshoot, the risk of rate shocks and the drag on valuations for longer duration assets from higher yields is likely to continue," Goldman Sachs strategists said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere, Italy's first green bond attracted orders for over 80 billion euros ($96.53 billion), a lead manager said. The proceeds of the bond, which will expire in April 2045, will finance environmental projects.

At 1246 GMT, Italy's 10-year yield was up around 3 basis points on the day, at 0.716%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 102.95.

German authorities are expected on Wednesday to announce a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs. February PMI survey data showed that the euro zone economy is almost certainly in a double-dip recession, but optimism is at a three-year high. ($1 = 0.8288 euros)

