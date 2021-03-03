Left Menu

Railway minister flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the railway employees who served the country during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other essential items.He said the Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete with only around 15 km stretch pending which is expected to be completed by this month.After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:48 IST
Railway minister flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.

Goyal flagged off the train through video conferencing and during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the railway employees who served the country during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medicines, coal and other essential items.

He said the Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete with only around 15 km stretch pending which is expected to be completed by this month.

''After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi. It will also save the environment. Going forward all the trains will run on electric traction in the entire Uttarakhand. This will ensure net zero carbon emission and protection of the environment in the state,'' the minister said.

He also said that railway projects in Uttarakhand are progressing well and Rs 4,432 crore has been allocated for the projects in the budget 2021-22 which is almost 23 times more than the average budget of 2009-14 for the state.

The three new lines projects are underway in Uttarakhand, the work of the railway line between Rishikesh and Karnprayag is progressing swiftly, Goyal said.

Development of Dehradun station is planned at the cost of Rs 212 crore.

Kotdwar-Delhi Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express special train (train no. 04047) will depart from Kotdwar at 15.50 hours and will reach Delhi Junction at 22.20 hours daily, while Delhi Jn.- Kotdwar Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express train (train no. 04048) will depart from Delhi at 07.00 hours and will reach Kotdwar at 13.40 hours daily.

It will have stoppages at Najibabad Juction, Muzzampur Narain Junction, Bijnor, Haldaur, Chand Siau, Mandi Dhanaura, Gajraula, Hapur, Ghaziabad enroute in both directions. On Wednesday, the train was run as the “Inaugural Special Train”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, allies likely to finalise Assam seat-sharing by tonight; meet underway at Shah's residence

The BJP and its two Assam allies -- the AGP and the UPPL -- are expected to finalise by tonight their seat-sharing pact for the Assam assembly polls, with top leaders of the three parties meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit...

IRCON OFS over-subscribed on day 1

The Offer for sale OFS of IRCON was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors.The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 88 a share in railway PSU IRCON.The issue will open for retail...

Maha official seeks nod to tie horse on campus of collectorate

A Maharashtra government official from Nanded on Wednesday urged the district collector to allow him to tie a horse he wants to ride daily to reach his office on the campus of the collectorate, saying he cannot use a two-wheeler owing to pr...

U.N. rights experts urge Saudi Arabia to release three young Shi'ites

U.N. human rights experts called on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to free three young Shiite Muslims whose death sentences for taking part in protests as minors have been commuted, citing allegations of torture and unfair trials. The kingdoms h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021