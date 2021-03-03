Left Menu

UK extends commercial property tax holiday for retail and hospitality

He said the extension amounted to a tax cut of 6 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), on top of 10 billion pounds from the year-long exemption. Business rates are charged on the value of property occupied by business.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:52 IST
Britain will extend a year-long business rates exemption for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses to the end of June, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"For the remaining nine months of the (financial) year, business rates will still be discounted by two-thirds," Sunak told parliament during his annual budget statement. He said the extension amounted to a tax cut of 6 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), on top of 10 billion pounds from the year-long exemption.

Business rates are charged on the value of property occupied by business. Prior to the pandemic, business rates' share of total tax receipts was about 4%, according to government data.

Britain's finance ministry said last month it would delay publication of its review of business rates until the autumn when the economic outlook should be clearer. Store-based retailers have for years complained that the business rates system is archaic and hands an unfair cost advantage to online retailers such as Amazon.

Many traditional retailers have urged the government to permanently cut business rates if it wants physical stores to survive in the age of mass online shopping. Some have also called for an online sales tax.

Supermarkets initially benefited from Sunak's freeze on business rates but paid it back after performing strongly during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7159 pounds)

