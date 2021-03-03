Left Menu

Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026

The personal allowance threshold and higher rate threshold in England and Northern Ireland had previously been 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds a year respectively. "Nobody's take home pay will be less than it is now as a result of this policy," Sunak said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:06 IST
Britain's Sunak freezes personal tax thresholds until 2026

Britain will freeze the amount of money that people can earn tax-free and also the threshold for the higher rate of income tax until 2026, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Sunak said that while a basic income tax rate of 20% and a higher income tax rate 40% would not be increased, the thresholds for the "personal allowance" of tax-free earnings and at which the higher tax rate kicks in would not rise with inflation. Sunak said that the freeze was part of an approach to fix public finances as he looks for ways to raise funds following unprecedented measures to support jobs and the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This government is not going to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. Instead our first step is to freeze personal tax thresholds," Sunak told parliament. "We will, of course, deliver our promise to increase (the personal allowance) again next year to 12,570 pounds ($17,545) but we will then keep it at this more generous level until April 2026."

He added that the higher rate threshold would also increase next year to 50,270 pounds, as previously promised, but would then also be frozen for the same length of time. The personal allowance threshold and higher rate threshold in England and Northern Ireland had previously been 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds a year respectively.

"Nobody's take home pay will be less than it is now as a result of this policy," Sunak said. "But I want to be clear... that this policy does remove the incremental benefit created had thresholds continued to increase with inflation." ($1 = 0.7164 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-“When will it end?”: How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic.Murray had until recently been hopeful ...

Latent Defect Liability clause introduced in Unified Building Bye-Laws: Delhi govt

The Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that Latent Defect Liability clause Clause 2.10 has been introduced in the Unified Building Bye-Laws UBBL-2016. The high court was hearing a contempt plea filed against Chief Secre...

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; none hurt

A chemical godown was gutted in a devastating fire in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.However, no casualty was reported.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disast...

Poland's lake district sees sudden spike in COVID cases

COVID ward doctor Lukasz Grabarczyk fears his city of Olsztyn in Polands north-eastern lake district is starting to experience its worst period of the pandemic, as it becomes the epicentre of the countrys third wave.Epidemiologists and doct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021