Bureau of Indian Standards should operate on ‘QUICK’ Model: Goyal

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Railways and Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today said that We must work towards ensuring India's recognition on the global stage as a quality conscious country, as a country with which people can do business with confidence. Speaking at the concluding session of the Workshop on Easing Compliance of BIS Certifications, he said that Quality is profit, and it prepares businesses for greater profits. He said that Quality speaks for itself, and Quality is not expensive. It adds to the productivity, helps businesses to get bigger markets so that they can get economies of scale and helps to eliminate wastage

Urging for a greater collaborative effort through our industry associations, Shri Goyal said we should make the Indian standard a world-wide accepted standard. He said that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should operate on the 'QUICK' Model - Quality, Uniformity through One Nation One Standard, International Mindset, Conformity Assessment and Knowledge Sharing. He said that Our Mantra for the day should be Quick Action, Quick Response, and Quick Absorption of best practices and Quicker Ways of Working. The Minister said that we must work towards ensuring India's recognition on the global stage as a quality conscious country, as a country with which people can do business with confidence.

Regarding Knowledge sharing, the Minister referred to the Udyog Manthan exercise, a marathon of 2-month long webinars on Quality and Productivity, in which industry, experts, motivation speakers and line ministries took part. He said that it has set the tone to absorb quality and productivity as the mantras for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat where Make in India will hold centre-stage and we will expand the frontiers of our trade & business.

The Minister called for more and more use of artificial intelligence, big data and other technology-related solutions to help resolve standardisation issues facing the industry and other entrepreneurs. Shri Goyal said that 'ISI Standard Mark' should represent Quality, Productivity, Affordability& Accessibility.

The Minister said that the certification process will be simplified. Stating that BIS should ensure the cost of testing never becomes a detriment to conforming to quality and getting a certification, he said that there will be a reduction of the fee for the certification for MSMEs. He said that this is a dawn of a new era of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat where digitalization & efficiency are going to determine India's success in the future. The Minister mentioned that it is protected by the quality consciousness of consumers & also by our collective consciousness.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Smt. Leena Nandan also addressed the workshop. She applauded the workshop saying that this is the very fruitful and rewarding session for all participants to reach out to the industry. She said the Department of Consumer Affairs & the DPIIT have been working closely to remove the difficulties faced by the industry.

The workshop was organized jointly by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, along with the Department of Consumer Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards, to facilitate closer interaction between various sectors of industry and the apex national standards body. This workshop has been organized to facilitate closer interaction between various sectors of industry and the apex national standards body. Four technical sessions on Standardization, Testing Activities, Certification Activity and Implementation of QCO's were organized during the workshop.

(With Inputs from PIB)