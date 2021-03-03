Left Menu

KVIC receives order of 45K masks from DTC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:14 IST
KVIC receives order of 45K masks from DTC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Wednesday that it received orders of 45,000 khadi masks for staff members of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

While 30,000 masks have been delivered to the DTC, remaining 15,000 will be supplied within this week, the KVIC said in a statement.

The masks, made using a specific combination of blue-coloured ''double-twisted'' khadi fabric, will have a DTC logo placed on it, it added.

''The bulk purchase of Khadi face masks by Delhi Government manifests Khadi's growing popularity and also the acceptance of Khadi in various government departments,'' KVIC chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Such big orders create additional jobs for khadi artisans and helped them overcome financial distress during the coronavirus pandemic, Saxena said.

The KVIC has sold more than 25 lakh face masks in just over eight months since its launch in April last year, including 12.30 lakh masks from the Indian Red Cross Society alone, he added.

Earlier, masks were also bought by the administration in Arunachal Pradesh (1.60 lakh), and Jammu and Kashmir (7.50 lakh). It has also received repeat orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's Office and various central government ministries and public sector units, apart from the common people. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-“When will it end?”: How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic.Murray had until recently been hopeful ...

Latent Defect Liability clause introduced in Unified Building Bye-Laws: Delhi govt

The Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that Latent Defect Liability clause Clause 2.10 has been introduced in the Unified Building Bye-Laws UBBL-2016. The high court was hearing a contempt plea filed against Chief Secre...

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; none hurt

A chemical godown was gutted in a devastating fire in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.However, no casualty was reported.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disast...

Poland's lake district sees sudden spike in COVID cases

COVID ward doctor Lukasz Grabarczyk fears his city of Olsztyn in Polands north-eastern lake district is starting to experience its worst period of the pandemic, as it becomes the epicentre of the countrys third wave.Epidemiologists and doct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021