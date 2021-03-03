KVIC receives order of 45K masks from DTC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Wednesday that it received orders of 45,000 khadi masks for staff members of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

While 30,000 masks have been delivered to the DTC, remaining 15,000 will be supplied within this week, the KVIC said in a statement.

Advertisement

The masks, made using a specific combination of blue-coloured ''double-twisted'' khadi fabric, will have a DTC logo placed on it, it added.

''The bulk purchase of Khadi face masks by Delhi Government manifests Khadi's growing popularity and also the acceptance of Khadi in various government departments,'' KVIC chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Such big orders create additional jobs for khadi artisans and helped them overcome financial distress during the coronavirus pandemic, Saxena said.

The KVIC has sold more than 25 lakh face masks in just over eight months since its launch in April last year, including 12.30 lakh masks from the Indian Red Cross Society alone, he added.

Earlier, masks were also bought by the administration in Arunachal Pradesh (1.60 lakh), and Jammu and Kashmir (7.50 lakh). It has also received repeat orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's Office and various central government ministries and public sector units, apart from the common people. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)