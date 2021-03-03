Left Menu

Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for USD 6.25B

The lease will have an initial total annual rent of USD 250 million and an initial term of 30 years, with two 10-year tenant renewal options.The Venetian, located on the Las Vegas Strip, has three luxury hotel towers with gaming, entertainment, shopping and dining.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:28 IST
Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for USD 6.25B

Las Vegas Sands is selling the Venetian casino resort and Sands Expo and Convention Center for USD 6.25 billion.

In the two-part deal, VICI Properties will buy the property and all assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo for USD 4 billion. Apollo Global Management will acquire the operations of the Venetian for USD 2.25 billion.

The global pandemic broadsided Las Vegas, shuttering the Strip where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. Sales growth vanished last March as infections spread across the U.S. The company posted a quarterly loss of almost USD 300 million in January. The sale comes just two months after the death of CEO and Chairman Sheldon Adelson, who transformed the landmark Las Vegas casino that was once a hangout of Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack into a towering Italian-inspired complex.

Adelson, however, for years had pushed hard into Asia. Sands under Adelson expanded to Macao, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal, where he directed his company to build land where there wasn't any, piling sand up to create the Cotai Peninsula. Soon revenue in Macao outstripped that from Las Vegas.

Sands said Wednesday that Asia is where the company's focus will remain. “This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts,'' said Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein. ''Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention.'' VICI will enter a triple-net lease agreement with Apollo for the Venetian. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of USD 250 million and an initial term of 30 years, with two 10-year tenant renewal options.

The Venetian, located on the Las Vegas Strip, has three luxury hotel towers with gaming, entertainment, shopping and dining. The resort includes more than 7,000 all-suite rooms, 225,000 square feet of gaming space and 2.3 million square feet of meeting space. Travel related companies, from airlines, to hotels and resorts, are roaring back with the rollout of a slew of new vaccines. Apollo Partner Alex van Hoek said in a prepared statement that the deal “underscores our conviction in a strong recovery for Las Vegas as vaccines usher in a reopening of leisure and travel in the United States and across the world.” The sale is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-“When will it end?”: How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic.Murray had until recently been hopeful ...

Latent Defect Liability clause introduced in Unified Building Bye-Laws: Delhi govt

The Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that Latent Defect Liability clause Clause 2.10 has been introduced in the Unified Building Bye-Laws UBBL-2016. The high court was hearing a contempt plea filed against Chief Secre...

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; none hurt

A chemical godown was gutted in a devastating fire in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.However, no casualty was reported.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disast...

Poland's lake district sees sudden spike in COVID cases

COVID ward doctor Lukasz Grabarczyk fears his city of Olsztyn in Polands north-eastern lake district is starting to experience its worst period of the pandemic, as it becomes the epicentre of the countrys third wave.Epidemiologists and doct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021