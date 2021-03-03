Left Menu

EIB provides €7.5 million to Austrian software company Cortical.io AG

The EU bank loan is being provided under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) as part of the Investment Plan for Europe.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:45 IST
EIB provides €7.5 million to Austrian software company Cortical.io AG
The EIB financing will cover research and development (R&D) as well as operational investments supporting Cortical.io’s growth. Image Credit: Max Pixel

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €7.5 million to Cortical.io AG, an Austrian software company developing innovative artificial intelligence technology based on a Natural Language Understanding (NLU) approach that can interpret and process human language text. The software is capable of performing search and analysis based on the meanings of words or sentences. Its current applications include smart search and classification of information in contracts and emails. Cortical.io's technology can search, extract, annotate and analyse key information from the unstructured text – even with specialised vocabulary – across multiple languages and business sectors, and the company has already started developing standardised products to speed up the deployment of the technology. The EIB financing will cover research and development (R&D) as well as operational investments supporting Cortical.io's growth.

The EU bank loan is being provided under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) as part of the Investment Plan for Europe. EFSI is the central pillar of the Investment Plan under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together closely as strategic partners in order to boost investment and to create jobs and growth by making smarter use of existing and new financial resources. The EIB loan, supported by EFSI, will have a significant impact as it provides Cortical.io with financial support and flexibility, enabling it to maintain its early-mover advantage in the field, scale up its business and continue its geographic expansion.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: "One of the immediate economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is the sudden lack of liquidity affecting mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). To tackle the economic impact of the pandemic, the EIB is focusing its activities on meeting the financing needs of SMEs and providing immediate help. I therefore very much welcome our cooperation with Cortical.io, which is a young innovative company. High growth start-ups are recognised as key sources of employment, productivity growth and innovation, and for the EIB, with the backing of the Investment Plan for Europe, supporting investment that is geared towards greater competitiveness is a top priority, in particular in these difficult economic times due to COVID-19."

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said: "This agreement between the EIB and Austrian artificial intelligence software innovator Cortical.io AG is a clear sign of the European Union's support for companies contributing to the digital transition, which is a significant driver for our economy. The new financing, backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, will enable Cortical.io AG to continue growing its operations and further advance its innovative business solutions in the field of language and artificial intelligence."

Cortical.io COO Thomas Reinemer said: "While there is widespread excitement about the promise of AI as a technology, our focus is on applying our innovative technology to deliver packaged solutions that solve the problems enterprises are facing today. With proven solutions such as Contract Intelligence and Message Intelligence, this funding will enable us to grow the company and expand our R&D efforts to deliver Intelligent Document Processing solutions."

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal's borrowing rises 4 pc to Rs 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

The market borrowing by West Bengal in the 11 months of the current fiscal rose by four per cent at Rs 49,000 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest available data showed.The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states a...

Catalan Socialist leader urges more dialogue to resolve separatism dispute

Dialogue must remain the cornerstone on which Catalonia and national authorities resolve a long dispute over its independence drive, regardless of who becomes its next chief minister, the regions Socialist leader said.Salvador Illa, who opp...

ICC prosecutor to open formal probe into war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories which will examine both sides in the conflict. The decision comes after the court ruled...

Delhi govt action plan on seismic stability of buildings includes structural safety audit, HC told

The Delhi government Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that an action plan has been prepared to ensure seismic stability of buildings in the national capital in which structural safety audit of government and private buildings will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021