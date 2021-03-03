Left Menu

MTAR Tech IPO subscribes 3.68 times on Day 1 on strong retail investors support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:46 IST
MTAR Tech IPO subscribes 3.68 times on Day 1 on strong retail investors support

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Rs 597-crore initial public offering of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 3.68 times on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process, on overwhelming support from retail investors.

The IPO has received bids for 2.67 crore equity shares against an offer size of 72.6 lakh equity stocks, translating into a subscription of 3.68 times, data available on the exchanges till 5 pm showed.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 6.93 times, while that non-institutional category received 1.02 times subscription. However, qualified institutional buyers did not place any bid.

MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering solutions company, on Tuesday, raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO consists of fresh issuance of up to 21,48,149 equity shares aggregating Rs 123.52 crore and an offer for sale of up to 82,24,270 equity shares worth up to Rs 473 crore by selling shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 574- 575 per equity share for the initial share-sale, which would be open for public subscription till March 5.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund long-term working capital requirements besides attending to general corporate purpose.

The Hyderabad-based company has precision engineering capabilities to build nuclear and pressurized water reactors, aerospace engines, missile systems, aircraft components and many such other critical components and assemblies.

MTAR currently operates out of seven manufacturing facilities, including an export-oriented unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and has been servicing the defense, aerospace and energy sectors for more than four decades.

The company works with clients like the Indian Space Research Organization, Defence Research and Development Organization, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and US-based Bloom Energy Corp, besides catering to other well-known establishments like Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the books running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal's borrowing rises 4 pc to Rs 49,000 crore till Feb amid pandemic

The market borrowing by West Bengal in the 11 months of the current fiscal rose by four per cent at Rs 49,000 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest available data showed.The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states a...

Catalan Socialist leader urges more dialogue to resolve separatism dispute

Dialogue must remain the cornerstone on which Catalonia and national authorities resolve a long dispute over its independence drive, regardless of who becomes its next chief minister, the regions Socialist leader said.Salvador Illa, who opp...

ICC prosecutor to open formal probe into war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will open a formal investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian Territories which will examine both sides in the conflict. The decision comes after the court ruled...

Delhi govt action plan on seismic stability of buildings includes structural safety audit, HC told

The Delhi government Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that an action plan has been prepared to ensure seismic stability of buildings in the national capital in which structural safety audit of government and private buildings will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021