India ahead of world average on women in senior management: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:55 IST
The country is ahead of global average in women working in senior management positions and ranks third globally on the same count, according to a report.

The percentage of women in senior management in India stood at 39 per cent as against the global average of 31 per cent, consultancy firm Grant Thornton said in the report.

It added that this is representative of ''the changing outlook of Indian businesses towards working women''.

Lack of inclusion of women in corporate jobs, especially leadership roles, has been a key concern in the past few years and has led to some mandates as well, like the compulsion for listed companies to have women directors.

Over 98 per cent of businesses in India have at least one woman in senior management as against the global average of 90 per cent, the firm said.

In fact, 47 per cent of mid-market businesses in India now have women chief executive officers, compared with 26 per cent globally, the firm said.

''It is heartening to note India ranks higher than its global counterparts in creating a gender inclusive culture. With more women taking on leadership roles and diversity on board, businesses will open new opportunities for growth,'' Grant Thornton Bharat Chief Executive Vishesh C Chandiok said.

The firm also undertook a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, which said 88 per cent of the respondents in India believe that new working practices will benefit women's career trajectories in the long term compared with 69 per cent globally.

Other areas where India is above the world averages include actions taken by organisations to promote gender justice like ensuring equal access to developmental work opportunities, creating an inclusive culture, providing mentoring and coaching, formalising flexible working and gender quotas, it said.

The firm surveyed 10,000 businesses, including both listed and private entities, across 29 countries as part of the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

