Railways allows zonal authorities to take call on reopening station retiring rooms

These services were discontinued after the announcement of coronavirus lockdown in March last tear.The Railway Board has already permitted restarting the operations of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels which are managed by the IRCTC.At present, the Railways is running more than 65 per cent of its trains including various special and expresspassenger services.Considering the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring rooms at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways has allowed zonal authorities to decide on reopening station retiring rooms subject to local conditions including COVID-related government protocols, the ministry said Wednesday. These services were discontinued after the announcement of coronavirus lockdown in March last tear.

The Railway Board has already permitted restarting the operations of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels which are managed by the IRCTC.

At present, the Railways is running more than 65 per cent of its trains including various special and express/passenger services.

''Considering the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring rooms at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the government. These conveniences were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID 19,'' the statement said.

