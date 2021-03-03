I-T refunds over Rs 1.98 lakh cr issued in 11 months

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.98 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.95 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,572 crore have been issued to over 1.92 crore taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.27 lakh crore have been issued in 2.19 lakh cases.

Advertisement

''CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,98,106 crore to more than 1.95 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021,'' the I-T department tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)