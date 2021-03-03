Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST
Mumbai: institutional quarantine must for travelers from Brazil

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that a seven-day institutional quarantine will be mandatory for those arriving from Brazil even if they have obtained a COVID-19 negative report prior to the journey.

In a fresh circular, the civic body included Brazil in the list of countries under quarantine rules, citing the latest guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health about international arrivals.

The BMC said this rule will also be applicable to travelers from Maharashtra arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the city.

Institutional quarantine for seven days and another seven days of home quarantine is already mandatory for persons arriving from the UK, Europe, South Africa and the Middle- East.

''Passengers from states other than Maharashtra, who wish to take connecting flights after their arrival, will be allowed to travel further if their RT-PCR test reports are negative at the airport,'' the circular stated.

Information about such travelers will be sent to their respective states, it said.

Travelers from the UK will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital if they test positive for the infection, or if they are symptomatic on arrival or on day seven of their quarantine period, the civic body said.

Travelers from the Middle East, Europe, South Africa and Brazil will be shifted to GT Hospital or four designated private hospitals as per their choice.

If travelers test negative on the seventh day, they will be discharged. Their hands will be stamped and they will need to give an undertaking to abide by home quarantine rules.

According to the civic authorities, contacts of travelers who contract the infection during home quarantine or on arrival will be monitored and isolated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

