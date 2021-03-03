Left Menu

MDL pays interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore to Defence Ministry for FY 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:03 IST
MDL pays interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore to Defence Ministry for FY 2020-21

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) paid an interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore to the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the interim dividend cheque from the public sector unit's Chairman and Managing Director, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired), in the presence of Defence Production Secretary Raj Kumar, it noted.

''With this, MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the government of India during FY 2020-21, including final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for FY 2019-20,'' the statement said.

The company has declared interim dividend of Rs 109.11 crore at 54.10 per cent of equity capital for FY 2020-21, government share being 84.83 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the worlds largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the...

Disabling hearing loss affects 2.9 pc of population, affects communication, work: Vardhan

Indias recently concluded study on hearing loss and its causes showed that disabling hearing loss affected 2.9 per cent of the population and was noted to effect communication, education and work, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on...

Use of PM's photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct: ECI official.

Use of PMs photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct ECI official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021