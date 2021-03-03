Left Menu

Railways trial run of double stacked dwarf container train successful

Railways has conducted a successful trial run of double stacked dwarf container train from Mehsana in Gujarat to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, a release said on Thursday. The train with five wagons of double-stacked dwarf containers arrived the Port on Thursday at 1130 am and departed at 1 pm, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT said in the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST
Railways trial run of double stacked dwarf container train successful

Railways has conducted a successful trial run of double stacked dwarf container train from Mehsana in Gujarat to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, a release said on Thursday. The train with five wagons of double-stacked dwarf containers arrived the Port on Thursday at 11:30 am and departed at 1 pm, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust ( (JNPT) said in the release. 'Dwarf' containers provides 67 per cent higher volume when double-stacked and can carry a weight of 71 tons, against 40 tons by an ISO container, it said. The government-run port operator also said that ''it is in the process of finalising an operator for 'management, maintenance and operations of a dedicated dwarf container depot (D-Depot) inside the Port area''. Indian Railways has given 17 per cent discount on haulage cost for double stack dwarf container trains compared to double stack ISO container trains coupled with additional volume benefit, JNPT said. At the D-Depot ISO containers for exports and imports will be destuffed/restuffed and then re-stuffed in the dwarf containers for further movement on rail to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port, said the release. The introduction of dwarf container would be game changer as the rail movement of EXIM cargo through double stacked dwarf containers would significantly provide cost advantage to the customers and enhance rail traffic at the Port, JNPT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the worlds largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the...

Disabling hearing loss affects 2.9 pc of population, affects communication, work: Vardhan

Indias recently concluded study on hearing loss and its causes showed that disabling hearing loss affected 2.9 per cent of the population and was noted to effect communication, education and work, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on...

Use of PM's photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct: ECI official.

Use of PMs photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct ECI official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021