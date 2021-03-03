Left Menu

55,000 passengers flown from Mumbai airport to Maldives since Aug

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:19 IST
55,000 passengers flown from Mumbai airport to Maldives since Aug

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed over 55,000 passengers fly to Maldives from Mumbai since the commencement of air services on the route, under the air bubble agreement, from August last year, the aerodrome operator said on Wednesday.

The ease in travel restrictions have made Maldives a preferred destination among leisure travellers, CSMIA said.

Earlier in the day, full-service carrier Vistara started its three-times-a-week flight services on the route under the air bubble agreement between India and Maldives.

CSMIA is witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, with 56,000 passengers flying between the two destinations on around 410 flights operated till date, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The airport is expanding its existing reach to Male in Maldives by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, it added.

Since the resurgence in travel demand and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai, it said.

Through the added frequency between Mumbai and Maldives, CSMIA provides passengers with easy accessibility to the region even for a short weekend trip, the statement said.

Apart from Vistara, two budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir also operate their flight services to Maldives from the city airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the worlds largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the...

Disabling hearing loss affects 2.9 pc of population, affects communication, work: Vardhan

Indias recently concluded study on hearing loss and its causes showed that disabling hearing loss affected 2.9 per cent of the population and was noted to effect communication, education and work, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on...

Use of PM's photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct: ECI official.

Use of PMs photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct ECI official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021