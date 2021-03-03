YuWaah, UNICEF, Capgemini, UNGCNI join hands to provide India's youth skills to become changemakers

Left Menu

03-03-2021
Multi-stakeholder platform YuWaah, UNICEF, Capgemini and United Nations Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI) have entered into a collaboration to provide India's youth skill sets that will enable them to become changemakers, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The collaboration was announced during a dialogue on ''Imagining a Sustainable Future for India's Young People'' by Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, and Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India.

Capgemini, UNGCNI and UNICEF will bring their core assets and competencies to further advance the investments and effectiveness of YuWaah's initiatives for young people, the statement said.

Announcing the collaboration, Haque said, ''As a multi-stakeholder partnership, YuWaah aims to bring together different stakeholders, and private organisations such as Capgemini play a major role in furthering the ambitious objectives we have set out for young people through implementing YuWaah. The collaboration marks a key milestone and will act as a catalyst in enabling YuWaah to reach an increasing number of young people.'' YuWaah (Generation Unlimited/GenU) is a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform that aims to prepare young people to transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship.

''As a global leader in digital, Capgemini's ambition is to help make the digital revolution an opportunity for all and to provide a bridge between technology and society. We are delighted to join hands with UNICEF and YuWaah to create digital opportunities for today's youth and leverage our expertise to bring a positive impact in our society,'' Yardi said.

