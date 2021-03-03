Mechanised boat with 5 fishermen stranded in deep sea

A mechanized boat with five fishermen on board has reportedly been stranded in deep sea off Bekal coast near here on Wednesday, police said.

Quoting local sources, they said the boat had set sail from a fishing berth early on Wednesday.

Details of the crew are being gathered, they said.

A Coast Guard rescue boat has been pressed into action, to locate the boat, sources said.

Further details are awaited.

