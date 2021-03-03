Left Menu

UK's Sunak criticised over pre-budget leaks

Britain's ministerial code, the government rulebook on conduct and transparency, says that the most important announcements of policy should be made in parliament first. The government usually makes some spending announcements before budget day, but declines to comment or speculate on tax measures in the weeks running up to the statement during a period of self-imposed 'purdah'.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:49 IST
UK's Sunak criticised over pre-budget leaks
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was accused of showing contempt for parliament after the majority of big announcements in Wednesday's budget were reported in detail in the days and weeks running up to his statement to parliament. Decisions worth more than 100 billion pounds for Britain's public finances over the next five years were reported anonymously in newspapers or officially announced before Sunak delivered his budget on Wednesday, Reuters analysis showed.

"This shows complete contempt for parliament," Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant told Reuters. Britain's ministerial code, the government rulebook on conduct and transparency, says that the most important announcements of policy should be made in parliament first.

The government usually makes some spending announcements before budget day, but declines to comment or speculate on tax measures in the weeks running up to the statement during a period of self-imposed 'purdah'. "Privileged access to information about a budget has a value, a currency especially in the markets," Bryant said. "Purdah kept chancellors honest. This opens the door to patronage and insider dealing."

A Treasury official said: "It is usual practice for non-market sensitive policies to be trailed ahead of the budget. A multitude of tax policies are speculated and reported on ahead of budgets. This time has been no different." Ten out of thirteen budget measures with a large fiscal impact were reported in advance, according to a Reuters analysis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara commences flight from Mumbai to Male

Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onward...

ECI organizes briefing meeting of observers for upcoming Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India ECI on Wednesday organised a meeting for briefing general, police and expenditure observers who will be deployed in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during the upcoming Assembly election...

Motor racing-Aston Martin expect to get the best out of Vettel

Aston Martin say they can give Sebastian Vettel what he wants this season and get the best out of the four times Formula One world champion as he starts afresh after recent struggles at Ferrari.The 33-year-old German last won in Singapore i...

Faster vaccination needed in Latam to curb rise of dangerous variants, PAHO says

COVID-19 vaccines are helping reduce infections in North America but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, fuelling the risk of new variants emerging that could endanger everyone, the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021