Addverb Tech expects to grow business multifold to Rs 800 cr in next fiscal

Robotics company Addverb Technologies expects multifold growth in its business to Rs 800 crore in the next financial year on account of demand from both local and overseas departments.

The company has invested over Rs 70 crore to set up a robot manufacturing unit in Noida. ''This year we expect revenue of Rs 200 crore. With our factory coming, we expect 300-400 per cent growth. It will be around Rs 800 crore in next financial year,'' Addverb Technologies co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar told PTI. The company has set up an automated plant where robots are being used to manufacture robots. Addverb claims to have over 100 customers in India which includes JioMart, Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart, Asian Paints etc. ''We have put up this factory with a view that 100 per cent capacity utilisation will happen in three years but with huge demand pouring in, we expect that capacity will be exhausted in the first year and then we need to look for setting up another factory,'' Kumar said. Addverb Technologies chairman Jalaj Dani said that the company is looking at debottlenecking and started looking for options to set up another plant even as the new plant is getting inauguration.

''We have been in business for the last four years and this factory was long overdue. At the same, we will need more investment in the next few quarters,'' Dani said.

He said that the company at present has 450 engineers working in India. Kumar said that 70 per cent of business is coming from the domestic market and rest is coming from Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe. ''We have offices and 100 per cent subsidiaries in some of the overseas geographies,'' Kumar said.

