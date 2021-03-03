Maha: 3 killed in collision between truck and goods vehicle

Three persons were killed and another was injured in the collision between a truck and a goods vehicle near Wadivarhe on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the truck lost his control of the steering wheel near Wadivarhe diversion, due to which the truck crossed the road and hit the goods vehicle from the opposite direction, an official said.

The rice sacks from the truck and glass pieces from the goods vehicles lay scattered on the road.

Due to the accident, traffic on one side of the road came to a halt for some time, the official said, adding that traffic resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road by the police.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe police station.

