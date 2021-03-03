Left Menu

Maha: 3 killed in collision between truck and goods vehicle

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:05 IST
Maha: 3 killed in collision between truck and goods vehicle

Three persons were killed and another was injured in the collision between a truck and a goods vehicle near Wadivarhe on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the truck lost his control of the steering wheel near Wadivarhe diversion, due to which the truck crossed the road and hit the goods vehicle from the opposite direction, an official said.

The rice sacks from the truck and glass pieces from the goods vehicles lay scattered on the road.

Due to the accident, traffic on one side of the road came to a halt for some time, the official said, adding that traffic resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road by the police.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRIs, Fgn nationals stranded in India to submit details of double taxation by Mar 31

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the income tax department by March 31.The Central Board of Direct taxes CBDT has ...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...

Bangladesh moves more Rohingya Muslims to remote island despite concerns

Bangladesh is moving nearly 4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island, officials said on Wednesday, despite complaints from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Dhaka has re...

India, Bahrain discuss ways to boost cooperation

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava on Wednesday met Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and discussed ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations between the two countries. Ambassador P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021