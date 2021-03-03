Left Menu

eBay India partners with Kerala Ayurveda

E-commerce major eBay has partnered with Kerala Ayurveda that will allow the latter to build an exclusive showcase of its authentic Ayurvedic products on the online platform.This will also allow Kerala Ayurveda to promote content and reviews by experts, influencers, and customers.The globalised and modernised Ayurveda approach will further boost eBays business association with Kerala Ayurveda, strengthening the accessibility of Ayurveda wellness solutions across over 100 product categories in the US market and other countries as well, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:05 IST
eBay India partners with Kerala Ayurveda
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

E-commerce major eBay has partnered with Kerala Ayurveda that will allow the latter to build an exclusive showcase of its authentic Ayurvedic products on the online platform.

This will also allow Kerala Ayurveda to promote content and reviews by experts, influencers, and customers.

The globalised and modernised Ayurveda approach will further boost eBay's business association with Kerala Ayurveda, strengthening the accessibility of Ayurveda wellness solutions across over 100 product categories in the US market and other countries as well, a statement said. eBay will use the experience of the US launch as a step in building out across eBay sites in other countries, it added. ''We are extremely pleased to associate with Kerala Ayurveda USA as their business partners, to help them expand in the US market and beyond. There has been a dynamic shift in the online shopping approach in a social distancing era and latest research has shown that India's e-commerce sector ranks ninth globally in cross border growth,'' Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager at eBay, said.

He added that eBay in India strives to take all India-made and Indian origin products to the world. ''As part of this endeavour, partnering with Kerala Ayurveda is a step in enabling sellers to embrace the 'Local to Global','' he said.

Ramesh Vangal, Chairman of Katra Group, said there is a dramatic change in attitude towards nature, natural products and immunity to protect ourselves from diseases including others that may follow Covid. Kerala Ayurveda, which manages over 80,000 wellness seekers, has a vast amount of clinical experience and fundamental understanding of natural health.

''We are thrilled to pioneer the introduction of the first Ayurveda natural products to meet California's high quality standards, as outlined in Prop 65. A unique feature of Kerala Ayurveda, USA is that the company is the largest vocational Ayurveda Academy in the country with 2,500 alumni trained with certified courses ranging from 625 – 2,500 hours of formal education,'' Vangal said.

This programme is certified by the states of California and Washington. ''In addition, we have a cohort of 15,000-20,000 allied enthusiasts who can be influencers and torch bearers for the rapid propagation of this ancient natural wellness tradition,'' he said.

eBay will share best practices with Kerala Ayurveda to align marketing and promotion events to drive the scale, the statement said. With cross-border eCommerce garnering phenomenal traction, this partnership will provide a platform to lead the industry into bringing innovative ayurvedic solutions at a global level, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRIs, Fgn nationals stranded in India to submit details of double taxation by Mar 31

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said NRIs and foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and facing double taxation can submit the details to the income tax department by March 31.The Central Board of Direct taxes CBDT has ...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...

Bangladesh moves more Rohingya Muslims to remote island despite concerns

Bangladesh is moving nearly 4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island, officials said on Wednesday, despite complaints from rights groups concerned about the sites vulnerability to storms and flooding.Dhaka has re...

India, Bahrain discuss ways to boost cooperation

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava on Wednesday met Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and discussed ways to promote cooperation to meet common aspirations between the two countries. Ambassador P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021